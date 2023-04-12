APTDC committed violations in the construction of the ‘luxurious retreat’ on Rushikonda hillock, expert panel informs HC 

April 12, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The five-member expert committee constituted by the Integrated Regional Office (IRO) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in Vijayawada, to inquire into the violations allegedly committed by the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in the construction of a ‘luxurious retreat’ on the ecologically fragile Rushikonda hillock at Yendada in Visakhapatnam district informed the High Court on Wednesday that APTDC made modifications in the land use pattern and number of blocks along with their built-up area and undertook the project without prior approvals of the Ministry.

After taking on record a memo that contained the survey report, a Division Bench led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and comprising Justice N. Jayasurya directed the petitioners — TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Jana Sena Party corporator in GVMC, P. Murthy Yadav — to file counter affidavits by April 26, to which date the case has been posted for further hearing.

It was stated in the report submitted by P. Suresh Babu (Scientist at IRO), D. Sowmya (Scientist in the Central Pollution Control Board), V.V.S.S. Varma (Chief Scientist at the National Institute of Oceanography, Visakhapatnam), K.C. Nayak (Executive Engineer of the Central Public Works Department, Visakhapatnam), and Manik Mahapatra (Scientist at the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Chennai) that the built - up areas of the seven blocks (being constructed in the place of an old resort) as per the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance and Consent for Establishment (CFE) were 19,968 square metres and 13,793 square metres respectively, but in execution, it was 15,364 square metres.

Besides, the report said 1.01 acres of the project development area was in non-CRZ and 8.87 acres are in CRZ (total 9.88 acres). Of the total 3.86 acres of hill cut slope area, 0.16 acres was in non-CRZ and 3.70 acres was in CRZ and 3.945 acres of the soil dump area was in CRZ and 0.28 acres in non-CRZ. As per the changes in the land use pattern, the area allocated for each block had been shifted to the uphill side and APTDC got it (uphill side area) excavated beyond the limits permitted by the MoEFCC for construction activity.