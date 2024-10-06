APTDC chairman Nukasani Balaji visits flood-ravaged Berm Park in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) chairman Nukasani Balaji on Sunday visited the flood-affected Berm Park at Bhavanipuram of Vijayawada and inspected the boating unit operated by the Tourism Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with the Tourism Department’s Vijayawada Divisional Manager Chaitanya, he enquired about the extent of loss caused to the APTDC boats operated from Berm Park due to the recent floods. He also asked about the ongoing works to restore the boating activity.

The unit staff informed Mr. Balaji that extensive damage had been caused to the tourism properties, leading to huge revenue loss. In response, the latter said that he would attempt to get approval financial assistance by the government to initiate repair works on the island resort at the earliest.

Mr. Balaji informed that next week, he would visit tourism properties at Amaravati, Nagarjuna Sagar, Ethipothala falls in Palnadu district, Suryalanka beach resort and other units under the jurisdiction of the Vijayawada division.

He said the visit was meant to inspect the existing problems and bring them to the notice of the government for early solutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.