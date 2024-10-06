ADVERTISEMENT

APTDC chairman Nukasani Balaji visits flood-ravaged Berm Park in Vijayawada

Published - October 06, 2024 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The unit staff informs the chairman that extensive damage had been caused to the tourism properties, leading to huge revenue loss

The Hindu Bureau

APTDC Chairman Nukasani Balaji inspecting Berm Park at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) chairman Nukasani Balaji on Sunday visited the flood-affected Berm Park at Bhavanipuram of Vijayawada and inspected the boating unit operated by the Tourism Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking with the Tourism Department’s Vijayawada Divisional Manager Chaitanya, he enquired about the extent of loss caused to the APTDC boats operated from Berm Park due to the recent floods. He also asked about the ongoing works to restore the boating activity.

The unit staff informed Mr. Balaji that extensive damage had been caused to the tourism properties, leading to huge revenue loss. In response, the latter said that he would attempt to get approval financial assistance by the government to initiate repair works on the island resort at the earliest.

Mr. Balaji informed that next week, he would visit tourism properties at Amaravati, Nagarjuna Sagar, Ethipothala falls in Palnadu district, Suryalanka beach resort and other units under the jurisdiction of the Vijayawada division.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said the visit was meant to inspect the existing problems and bring them to the notice of the government for early solutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US