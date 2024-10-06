GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APTDC chairman Nukasani Balaji visits flood-ravaged Berm Park in Vijayawada

The unit staff informs the chairman that extensive damage had been caused to the tourism properties, leading to huge revenue loss

Published - October 06, 2024 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
APTDC Chairman Nukasani Balaji inspecting Berm Park at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) chairman Nukasani Balaji on Sunday visited the flood-affected Berm Park at Bhavanipuram of Vijayawada and inspected the boating unit operated by the Tourism Department.

Speaking with the Tourism Department’s Vijayawada Divisional Manager Chaitanya, he enquired about the extent of loss caused to the APTDC boats operated from Berm Park due to the recent floods. He also asked about the ongoing works to restore the boating activity.

The unit staff informed Mr. Balaji that extensive damage had been caused to the tourism properties, leading to huge revenue loss. In response, the latter said that he would attempt to get approval financial assistance by the government to initiate repair works on the island resort at the earliest.

Mr. Balaji informed that next week, he would visit tourism properties at Amaravati, Nagarjuna Sagar, Ethipothala falls in Palnadu district, Suryalanka beach resort and other units under the jurisdiction of the Vijayawada division.

He said the visit was meant to inspect the existing problems and bring them to the notice of the government for early solutions.

