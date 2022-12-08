APTDC announces ‘Dhanurmasam Special’ tour package

December 08, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The day-long tour includes visit to four Vaishnavite temples in Kadapa district

A.D. Rangarajan

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has announced ‘Dhanurmasam Special’, a day-long tourism package to Vaishnavite shrines in Kadapa district, coinciding with the auspicious month.

The places included in the package are Sri Sowmyanadha Swamy temple in Nandalur, Sri Kodandarama temple in Vontimitta, Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara temple in Devunikadapa and Sri Anjaneya temple in Gandi Kshetram.

As a part of the package, a non-air-conditioned bus starts at Tirupati at 5 a.m. and returns by 8 p.m.

“We have competitively priced the package at ₹800 for an adult and ₹640 per child,” says APTDC Divisional Manager (Tirupati) M. Giridhar Reddy.

It is the first such plan to cover many shrines in Kadapa district in a day. The pilgrims visiting Tirumala and Tirupati can also avail of this opportunity, he adds.

Tickets can be booked at www.aptdc.gov.in or www.aptourism.gov.in. For more details, interested people call dial the phone numbers 0877–228 9123 or 98480 07033.

