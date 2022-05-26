APSSDC’s new initiative to empower women

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has collaborated with the National Skill Development Corporation and Microsoft to launch a new skilling initiative to empower women across the State.

The new initiative “Microsoft Diversity Skilling” is a 10-month programme that aims at building, empowering and supporting women with digital education and enable them to play a pivotal role in uplifting the economy.

“The initiative will develop four courses that will emphasise on Employability, Entrepreneurship, English learning and Digital Productivity. Women in the 16 to 35 age group are eligible to apply for this programme,” said S. Satyanarayana, Managing Director of the APSSDC. “We intend to enhance the livelihood opportunities of women in a disadvantageous position and have scant exposure to technical skills and knowledge, through this programme,” he said.