APSSDC to organise a job fair on October 25

Published - October 22, 2024 07:41 pm IST - ELURU

The programme aims to provide employment opportunities to approximately 260 unemployed youth, says organiser

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in collaboration with the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) and the District Employment Office, is holding a job fair at Sri Ramachandra Degree College, Jangareddygudem, Eluru District on October 25.

In a press release on Tuesday, APSSDC Eluru district in-charge Vadapalli Kishore said representatives from companies such as Muthoot Finance, Hetero Labs, Data Blownz, Ramachandra Groups of Institutions, Luxury Land Lord Universal Project, and N.S. Instruments Company will participate. The job fair aims to provide employment opportunities to approximately 260 unemployed youth, he said. 

Candidates with educational qualifications of 10th grade, Intermediate, ITI, Degree, or PG and aged between 18 and 30 are eligible to attend the job fair. For further details, candidates may contact 9182342688, 9652503799, or 9988853335 (toll-free). He added that those attending the job fair are requested to bring their biodata and copies of their certificates.

