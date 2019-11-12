APSSDC promises to provide skilled manpower to VSEZ units

AP State Skill Development Corporation MD & CEO Arja Sreekanth on Monday said they would extend wholehearted cooperation for skill upgradation of employees of various units located at the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone-Duvvada.

During an interactive programme with the VSEZ and the senior officials of units functioning at the zone, he said they would help the industries in providing skilled candidates who could be re-trained as per industry needs and absorbed as apprentices and subsequently on company payrolls.

If they were not found suitable, they would be further trained and sent to other companies in the State.

VSEZ Development Commissioner A.R.M. Reddy said they had approved 56 new units in the past seven months with projected employment to the tune of 32,481. He said the APSSDC could play a constructive role in the matter by facilitating training and providing skilled labour to the units.

According to him, many of the units such as IT and apparel-making were facing shortage of quality manpower, particularly in Visakhapatnam. One such unit located at VSEZ Shinetex Apparel Private Limited had expressed serious concern over shortage of skilled tailors to make laminated fabric, seat covers, orthopaedic belts, sportswear and jackets for exporting to USA and Canada.

Their work was badly hampered due to paucity of skilled manpower, Mr. Reddy pointed out and expressed the hope that after intervention of APSSDC, probably the units would be able to resolve their issue to a great extent.

He said they were ready to provide space to set up an institute for training in the zone if the corporation gave financial assistance to effectively meet the requirement of skilled manpower.

Several senior officials from both the organisations located at the zone lauded the APSSDC’s expertise in solving the problem in getting skilled manpower.

VSEZ Joint Development Commissioner V. Kiran Babu was present.