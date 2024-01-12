APSSDC launches ‘5G Communication Technology’ course for Engineering students

January 12, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is starting a course on ‘5G Communication Technology’ for Engineering students.

The new initiative is being implemented at the behest of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and under the guidance of the Chief Advisor of Skill Development and Training Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, Chairman APSSDC Konduru Ajay Reddy and Managing Director and CEO Vinod Kumar V.

The Corporation has collaborated with the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and German Academy of Digital Education (DADB) to provide high-class online courses complemented by hands-on training. This collaboration is expected to open new avenues for the youth of Andhra Pradesh, fostering a bright future for students in the rapidly-evolving field of 5G technology.

“We are excited about the launch of the ‘5G Communication Technology’ course, which will facilitate imparting of state-of-the-art education and enhance the employability of our Engineering students,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar.

Officials of the Skill Development Corporation and representatives of the DADB were present at the programme where the initiative was formally launched.