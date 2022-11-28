APSSDC Job Mela in Kuppam on December 2

November 28, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker

Collector M. Hari Narayanan (right) unveiling the Job Mela poster in Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit:

Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Monday released the ‘Job Mela” posters of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation here on Monday. The event is scheduled to be held MFC Junior College grounds at Kuppam on December 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said that the Job Mela for both male and female candidates would be beneficial to the youth of the western mandals, particularly those of the Palamaner and Kuppam divisions. He said that candidates with qualifications from X Class, Inter, ITI, Diploma, Degree, B.Tech, degree and PG holders in pharmacy could attend the Job Mela. The recruiters include Google, Dixon, Daikin, and Apollo Pharmacy, apart from the industries located in Sri City and others parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US