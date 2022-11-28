APSSDC Job Mela in Kuppam on December 2

  1. EPaper
November 28, 2022 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker
Collector M. Hari Narayanan (right) unveiling the Job Mela poster in Chittoor on Monday.

Collector M. Hari Narayanan (right) unveiling the Job Mela poster in Chittoor on Monday. | Photo Credit:

Collector M. Hari Narayanan on Monday released the ‘Job Mela” posters of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation here on Monday. The event is scheduled to be held MFC Junior College grounds at Kuppam on December 2.

The Collector said that the Job Mela for both male and female candidates would be beneficial to the youth of the western mandals, particularly those of the Palamaner and Kuppam divisions. He said that candidates with qualifications from X Class, Inter, ITI, Diploma, Degree, B.Tech, degree and PG holders in pharmacy could attend the Job Mela. The recruiters include Google, Dixon, Daikin, and Apollo Pharmacy, apart from the industries located in Sri City and others parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

