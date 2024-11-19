 />
APSSDC inks pact with Mumbai-based firm to upskill A.P. youth for jobs in GCC nations

There are ample job opportunities in the GCC countries for the local youth to explore, especially in the health care sector, OMCAP official said

Published - November 19, 2024 05:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and the Overseas Manpower Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) have signed a tripartite agreement with a Mumbai-based firm as part of skill international programme.

Managing Director and CEO of APSSDC G. Ganesh Kumar signed the MoU with the representatives of Mumbai-based AI Yousuf Enterprises LLP, a leading HR consultancy for jobs in the Gulf countries and a recruiting agency since 1984, registered with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The collaboration will facilitate upgradation of skills among youth in Andhra Pradesh, who are aspiring for jobs in multiple sectors across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Middle East, East Europe and South African countries.

Executive Director of APSSDC and General Manager of OMCAP D. Manohar said there were ample job opportunities in the GCC countries for the local youth to explore, especially in the health care sector.

AP State Health Care sector incharge and Nursing Skill Development Officer Reehana Khanam, human resource manager from OMCAP Satish Babu, managing partner and CEO of AI Yousuf Enterprises LLP Safwan Yousuf Shaik and others were present on the occasion.

