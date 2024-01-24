APSSDC inks pact for international placements of trained nurses

January 24, 2024 05:54 am | Updated 05:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

As part of its Skill International Programme (SIP), the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 23 (Tuesday) with NAVIS Human Resources Private Limited (NAVIS HR) to facilitate training of nurses for their international placements in Japan and Germany.

The Skill Development Corporation has taken up this pilot project with focus on the healthcare sector. The staff of the department has been asked to mobilise aspiring nursing candidates, drivers and workers from other sectors for training to be imparted by the corporation, in a tie-up with various partner organisations and for their placements in Japan and Germany.

As part of the collaboration, NAVIS-HR will provide training to aspiring candidates in Japanese language from N1-N5, Japanese care-giving and care-taking functionalities levels to the registered candidates and assist them in the task of translation of certificates in Japanese language.

The HR company will facilitate interviews of the trained candidates at empanelled hospitals, old-age homes in Japan and offer job contracts accordingly. It would ensure fast-tracking of visa arrangements and flight tickets for the selected candidates for a hassle-free journey to Japan.

APSSDC Managing Director and CEO V. Vinod Kumar, Executive Director G. Anil Kumar and Associate Manager K. Chaitanya, Chairman and Managing Director of NAVIS-HR Sambandam Rajkumar and Chief Executive Officer Takako Oshibuchi were present.

