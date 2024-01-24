ADVERTISEMENT

APSSDC inks pact for international placements of trained nurses

January 24, 2024 05:54 am | Updated 05:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The corporation will impart training to nursing candidates, drivers and workers in a tie-up with various partner organisations for their eventual placements in Japan and Germany

The Hindu Bureau

APSSDC MD and CEO V. Vinod Kumar with representatives of NAVIS-HR in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of its Skill International Programme (SIP), the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on January 23 (Tuesday) with NAVIS Human Resources Private Limited (NAVIS HR) to facilitate training of nurses for their international placements in Japan and Germany.

The Skill Development Corporation has taken up this pilot project with focus on the healthcare sector. The staff of the department has been asked to mobilise aspiring nursing candidates, drivers and workers from other sectors for training to be imparted by the corporation, in a tie-up with various partner organisations and for their placements in Japan and Germany.

As part of the collaboration, NAVIS-HR will provide training to aspiring candidates in Japanese language from N1-N5, Japanese care-giving and care-taking functionalities levels to the registered candidates and assist them in the task of translation of certificates in Japanese language.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The HR company will facilitate interviews of the trained candidates at empanelled hospitals, old-age homes in Japan and offer job contracts accordingly. It would ensure fast-tracking of visa arrangements and flight tickets for the selected candidates for a hassle-free journey to Japan.

APSSDC Managing Director and CEO V. Vinod Kumar, Executive Director G. Anil Kumar and Associate Manager K. Chaitanya, Chairman and Managing Director of NAVIS-HR Sambandam Rajkumar and Chief Executive Officer Takako Oshibuchi were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US