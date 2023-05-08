APSSDC and NSDCI sign MoU for skilling youth in A.P.

May 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP State Skill Development Corporation and the National Skill Development Council of India (NSDCI) signed an MoU on Monday for skilling the youth of Andhra Pradesh in order to enable them to qualify in international placements.

The NSDCI will act as the knowledge partner for international placements, according to an official release.

APSSDC MD and CEO Vinod Kumar and Executive Directors B.R. Kranthi and Kolathur Dinesh Kumar and NSDCI International Director and Group General Counsel Ajay Kumar Raina, General Manager Ashuthosh Pratap Singh, DGM (south) Puneetha Pushyaragam, Manager (International Collaborations) Shahina Kurashi and NSDC AP employment manager P. Shanthanu were among those present on the occasion.

