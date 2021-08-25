APSSDC and KL University organise State Skill Competitions

22,000 youth register for the competitions

Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed-to-be University (KLU), in association with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), is organising the two-day State Skill Competitions-2021.

Adviser to Government, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the competitions on the university campus, at Vaddeswaram village in Guntur district on Tuesday.

KLU vice-president Koneru Lakshman Havish said skill trades such as animation, electronics, robotics, web technologies, cyber security, auto body repair and other skills were registered. Besides, traditional skills such as leather puppetry, crochet lace, Kondapalli Bommalu, Udayagiri cutlery, Etikoppaka Toys and Kalamkari prints were also registered for the competitions.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy stressed the need for upgradation of traditional skills as technology was changing rapidly by the day. The government was taking steps measures to develop curriculum and enhance skills in the education system, he said.

“Steps are being taken to set up Skill Universities in 25 Parliamentary Constituencies and impart training in addition to the academics to enhance employment opportunities. It is glad to know that over 22,000 people registered for the skill competitions,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

According to the eighth edition of the India Skills Report (ISR) only 45.9% of the graduates were found employable in 2021, which was 46.21% in the previous year. Regrettably, not even half of the Indian graduates were employable due to lack of processional skills, and underlined the need to focus on quality of education and on enhancement of skills.

APSSDC Chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy said the aim of the corporation was to impart skill on 20 million people in 10 years.

AP State Council of Higher Education Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said the winners in the State-level competitions would participate in the national-level skill contests. The national champions would participate in the World Skills Contest, to be held at Shanghai, China, in September 2022, said KLU in-charge vice-chancellor G. Pardha Saradhi Varma.