APSSDC and CTE kick-starts international programme on cyber security in Vijayawada

August 28, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A five-day international training programme on cyber security began at KL University here on Monday. The programme is being organised by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Consortium for Technical Education (CTE).

APSSDC managing director and CEO V. Vinod Kumar said APSSDC is imparting training to youth to make them future-ready. A step in that direction, centres of excellence related to drone technology and electric vehicles are being set up in the State, he said, adding that 70% of the training programmes offered by APSSDC are IT and engineering oriented.

Krishna Rajagopal, CEO of Akati Sekurity, Malaysia; David Shirley, director of customer and partner enablement APAC, Stellar Cyber (Manly, New South Wales, Australia); and Ryan Ngai, SE manager ASEAN at Stellar Cyber (Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) are the lead trainers of this training programme.

Alagar Sami and Sairaman Srinivasan from CTE; Ravi Gujjula, CGM Technical, APSSDC; A. Srinath, dean-skill development, KLU; Rama Krishna Rao, principal of KL Engineering College; Prudhvi Vuppala, associate manager, APSSDC; and other staff from APSSDC were also present.

