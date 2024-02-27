APSSC urged to select Group-II prelims’ candidates in 1:100 ratio

February 27, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Stating that the difficulty level was very high in the questions asked in the Group-II prelims (Screening Test) conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Service Commission (APSSC) on February 25 (Sunday), leaders of the AP Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) have urged the government to direct the Commission to consider selection of candidates for the Mains examination in 1:100 ratio, instead of 1:50 ratio.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the JAC State president S. Hemanth Kumar said 4,04,037 candidates wrote the test for the 899 posts available in Group-II services. He said the question papers were lengthy, and the addition of new components like “Indian Society” in the syllabus and non-availability of standardised books on the subject added to the woes of candidates preparing for the exam.

The questions given under ‘Mental Ability’, ‘Reasoning’ and ‘Arithmetic’ segments were complex and took almost five minutes to arrive at an answer, he said, reiterating his appeal to take up candidate selection in 1:100 ratio. He said in the 2019 elections, nearly 1.2 crore family members of the 40-lakh unemployed youth in the State voted Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party to power, as they believed in his promise to address the unemployment problem in the State.

The JAC leader hailed the creation of 1.3 lakh ‘Secretariat’ posts that helped a section of the youth to find word. Regarding the delay in issue of job notifications, the age limit for job-seekers should be increased to 47 and steps should also be taken to fill the promised 26,000 posts in the Police Department, he said. Pointing to the 15,004 digital library posts that were to be filled, he also urged the government to increase the number of posts in DSC to 1 lakh in apprenticeship mode, instead of the 6,100 posts announced through the notification.

Mr. Hemanth Kumar insisted that the notifications pertaining to the requests made above be released before the election code comes into force, and said that the conduct of the examinations and recruitment process can be taken up after the elections are over. Copies of the representation were submitted to Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and other officials.