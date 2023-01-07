APSRTC’s UTS project attracts other road transport corporations, many keen on replicating the model

January 07, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

A team of 20 officials from various States visits IT wing of the corporation to study the system

Impressed by the Unified Ticketing Solutions (UTS) project of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), a team of 20 officials representing different State Road Transport Corporations visited the IT wing of the Corporation here to study the model.

The UTS is an innovative application being used by the APSRTC that facilitates passenger ticketing and cashless payments and is used in the Central Command Station, for bus passes, courier and parcel booking, vehicle tracking and passenger information system.

“People in rural areas also can make use of this app to book their tickets in buses operated by the APSRTC in advance. The app allows cashless transactions. Passengers can buy tickets in a bus using the app, their debit card, credit card, e-wallet or by scanning the QR code. So far, the UTS has been implemented in 8,000 buses in the RTC fleet,” said the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the Corporation Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Earlier in December, officials from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) visited the APSRTC’s central office to study the various projects taken up by the public sector transport organisation in the State.

The 20-member team from the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) visited on January 5 and 6.

Mr. Tirumala Rao explained to the members that bringing innovative technology into play, the Corporation was trying to leverage its resources.

APSRTC Executive Director (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao, ED (Engineering) P. Krishna Mohan, ED (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy and other officials were present.