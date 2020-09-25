APSRTC’s Odisha services from Sept. 25

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 September 2020 00:01 IST

The Visakhapatnam region of APSRTC will operate inter-State buses to Nabarangpur, Onakadilli, Parlakhemundi, Damanjodi and Jeypore in Odisha with effect from September 25.

Passengers can book their tickets online for these services, according to Regional Manager M.Y. Danam. Tickets can be booked at www.apsrtconline.in. More services will be introduced depending on the demand, he said.

