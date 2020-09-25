Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 25 September 2020 00:01 IST
APSRTC’s Odisha services from Sept. 25
The Visakhapatnam region of APSRTC will operate inter-State buses to Nabarangpur, Onakadilli, Parlakhemundi, Damanjodi and Jeypore in Odisha with effect from September 25.
Passengers can book their tickets online for these services, according to Regional Manager M.Y. Danam. Tickets can be booked at www.apsrtconline.in. More services will be introduced depending on the demand, he said.
