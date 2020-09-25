Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC’s Odisha services from Sept. 25

The Visakhapatnam region of APSRTC will operate inter-State buses to Nabarangpur, Onakadilli, Parlakhemundi, Damanjodi and Jeypore in Odisha with effect from September 25.

Passengers can book their tickets online for these services, according to Regional Manager M.Y. Danam. Tickets can be booked at www.apsrtconline.in. More services will be introduced depending on the demand, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2020 12:02:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/apsrtcs-odisha-services-from-sept-25/article32689754.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story