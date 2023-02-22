APSRTC’s Garuda bus overturns on NH near Chillakallu

February 22, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

An APSRTC bus (Garuda) overturned on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad near Chillakallu toll gate in NTR district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The bus, which was heading to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, reportedly faced a mechanical issue and the driver lost control of it. As a result, the bus carrying 27 passengers overturned.

Police suspect that the bus’s steering control might have got locked due to power failure resulting in the accident. The injured were shifted to Jaggaiahpet hospital.