ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC’s Garuda bus overturns on NH near Chillakallu

February 22, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

11 passengers injured in the accident

Tharun Boda

An APSRTC bus (Garuda) overturned on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad near Chillakallu toll gate in NTR district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The bus, which was heading to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, reportedly faced a mechanical issue and the driver lost control of it. As a result, the bus carrying 27 passengers overturned.

Police suspect that the bus’s steering control might have got locked due to power failure resulting in the accident. The injured were shifted to Jaggaiahpet hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US