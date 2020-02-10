APSRTC workers plan one-day fast tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) unions are gearing up for State-wide mass hunger strikes at all depots and workshops across the 13 districts in support of their demands, on Tuesday (February 11).

In a statement issued on Sunday, APSRTC Employees Union president P. Damodar Rao and general secretary Y.V. Rao said the Corporation employees had not been given what they were promised before they were shifted to the Public Transport Department (PTD) created to pave the way for the merger.

They said they had taken their demands to the notice of the Corporation management and Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah and were hopeful that they would be conceded.

In the event of the government inaction, they would meet and chalk out their future course of action, the leaders said.