APSRTC wins medal for rooftop solar projects

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has bagged a silver medal for its rooftop solar plants project in the transport sector category, at the 76th SKOCH Summit conducted by SKOCH State of Governance on Tuesday.

The Corporation’s Chief Mechanical Engineer (Maintenance) G. Vijaya Ratnam gave a presentation on rooftop solar plants installed by the APSRTC. Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao congratulated the team for achieving the first SKOCH State of Governance award.

Representatives from departments like Transport, Police, Roads and Buildings, Health, Municipal Administration, Transco, Smart City Ltd. and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) participated in the summit.

APSRTC won a silver medal from among 100 semi-finalists. Executive Director (Engineering) P. Krishna Mohan and Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer (Works) Ch. Vimala were present.