APSRTC to sell ‘Sheeghra Darshan’ tickets for Tirumala

05 February 2021 07:06 IST

Corporation to sell 1,000 tickets every day in buses

To cater to the needs of devotees visiting Tirumala temple, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has decided to sell 1,000 ‘Sheeghra Darshan’ tickets in its buses every day. Those travelling to Tirumala by APSRTC can buy it along with the bus ticket by paying an extra ₹300.

The “Sheeghra Darshan” would be facilitated twice daily at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. RTC supervisors would be present at the Tirumala bus station to guide the devotees opting for ‘Sheeghra Darshan”.

The RTC operates 650 buses daily to Tirupati from different bus depots. Mr. Thakur said people from places such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Puducherry and Hyderabad could utilise this opportunity.

Mr. Thakur thanked TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy for paving the way for this new facility.

The corporation is changing its web address for advance reservation of tickets.

In a statement, APSRTC Chief Engineer (IT) said from February 5, people should log into www.apsrtconline.org.in instead of the old web address www.apsrtconline.in.

People who want to cancel their tickets, should specify their ticket details in a mail to refunds.apsrtc@gmail.com. For further details, people could call 0866-2570005.