APSRTC to run Sankranthi special buses on regular charges

January 05, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided not to collect extra ticket fares in the 6,400 special buses proposed to be operated during Sankranthi festival to ease the extra rush.

In a statement on Wednesday, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the corporation Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said all decisions at the corporation were taken in the interest of the common man and, therefore, it was decided not to increase the ticket fares and instead, collect regular fares.

He said the decision was taken keeping in view the fact that the private bus operators were taking undue advantage of the APSRTC charging 50% extra bus fares during festival time. They jacked up the bus ticket fares manifold and customers had to bear the financial burden.

“After dropping the additional fares last year, we realised that people had extended their patronage to the RTC in a big way and so it was decided to continue it this year also,” said Mr. Rao.

He said the “Return Journey Concession” concept offered to the passengers had caught on and it had helped the organisation improve the Occupancy Ratio (OR) in their fleet of buses.

Explaining further, Mr. Tirumala Rao said the proposed special buses would be operated before and after the festival to cater to the transport needs of the public. These vehicles will be run from January 6 to 12 before the festival, and from January 16 to 19 after the festival

Speaking about the overwhelming response, he said seats in all ordinary bus services were already booked from January 10 to 13.

Mr. Tirumala Rao on Wednesday, handed over a cash of ₹15,000 to Jyothi (name changed) towards the first year fees of B. Pharmacy course, on behalf of Deevena Foundation, a service organisation started by a group of Police Constables in the State.

The constables pool up money and help children from marginal communities, orphans and physically challenged kids. The girl’s father has died and mother works as a daily wager.