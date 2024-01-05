GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APSRTC to run 6,795 special buses on key routes during Sankranti

No extra fare will be collected from passengers on these services, says Managing Director

January 05, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 6,795 special buses during Sankranti in order to accommodate the festive rush.

In a statement on January 5 (Friday), corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said no additional charges would be collected from commuters using the special bus services. Before the festival (January 6 to 14), the APSRTC will operate 3,570 special buses, of which 1,.600 buses will be towards Hyderabad, 250 for Bengaluru, 40 for Chennai, 300 for Vijayawada, 290 for Visakhapatnam, 230 for Rajamahendravaram, 70 for Tirupati and 790 other special buses towards different key routes. For the return journey after the festival, as many as 3,225 special buses will be pressed into service from January 16 to 18.

Pointing to the fact that the corporation had drifted from its past practice of collecting additional fare from people travelling in the special buses operated during festivals and other occasions from 2022, he said it had not only increased patronage for the APSRTC buses but the private bus operators were also forced to do away with the practice of jacking up the ticket fares manifold and fleecing the public.

He said people who book their tickets in advance for their return journey by APSRTC buses would be given 10% discount on both sides. Claiming a good response, he said all the tickets on ordinary bus services were already sold out from January 10 to January 13, 2024.

He said for timely and smooth operation of these special buses, teams of officials, supervisors and security staff had been deployed in main centres and in Hyderabad. People seeking information about buses or for reporting about problem, if any, could call the 24x7 call centre either on 149 or 08662570005.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.