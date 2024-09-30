APSRTC to run 6,100 special buses during Dasara festival from October 4 to 20

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced that it will run 6,100 special buses from October 4 to 20 to clear the rush of passengers during the Dasara festivities.

In addition to regular services, special buses would be run to major cities and towns in Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Anantapur, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Kadapa, Bheemavaram, Amalapuram, Markapuram, Srisailam, Ongole, Tuni, Srikakulam, Nellore and major cities outside the State including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Bhadrachalam, the APCRTC authorrities said in a release on September 30 (Monday).

Between October 4 and 11, the APSRTC will run 990 buses from Hyderabad, 275 buses from Bengaluru and 65 buses from Chennai to different places in the State. It will run 320 special buses from Visakhapatnam, 400 from Vijayawada, 260 from Rajamhendravaram and 730 buses from various districts to other towns and cities during the period. Between October 12 and 20, the corporation will run more or less an equal number of buses from various destinations.

‘Regular fares’

This year, too, regular fares would be collected from the passengers, the corporation said in the release. One can pay the fares using UPI, debit or credit cards. Advance reservation facility is available and those booking tickets for the return journey can avail of 10% discount on the fares.

The corporation said that the APSRTC buses would make 1,930 trips between Tirupati and Tirumala daily during the annual Brahmotsavams of the Lord Venkateswara temple from October 4 to 12. On October 8 and 9, during the Garuda Seva, there will be 2,714 trips between the two places.

Central call centre

Supervisors have been appointed to ensure the smooth operation of buses at all destinations, and GPS tracking has been enabled for special buses, according to the release, adding that people can use the central call centre facility (149 and 0866-2570005) in case of any problem.