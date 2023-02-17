APSRTC to run 3,800 special buses today for Sivaratri

February 17, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will run 3,800 special buses to help devotees visit the 101 Siva temples across the State on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on February 18.

In a statement on Friday, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APSRTC Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that 25 lakh people were expected to visit the Siva temples and the corporation had made elaborate arrangements to facilitate a hassle-free travel for them.

The corporation will run 675 buses to the famous Siva temple at Kotappakonda in Guntur district for 4.60 lakh devotees and 650 buses to Srisailam in Kurnool district for around 2.50 lakh devotees.

Similarly, it will run 200 buses to Polatala temple in Kadapa district, 30 to Nitya Puja Kona, 75 to Balive and 100 special buses to Pattiseema.

Saying that no additional fare would be charged on these special buses, Mr. Rao said that skilled drivers would be tasked with operating 60 Saptagiri Express buses on Tirupati-Tirumala route and on Kotappakonda ghat road.

Temporary bus stations with basic amenities such as drinking water and enquiry counters would be arranged and staff had been directed to ensure hygiene there.

Safety inspectors would be positioned on main junctions, and executive directors had been told to quickly respond to demand for additional buses wherever needed.

Mr. Rao said that the RTC had been facilitating online booking for s eeghra, ati seeghra and sparsa darsanam at Srisailam temple and said that the corporation would run special buses on the occasion of ‘Tholi Ekadasi’ festival as well.