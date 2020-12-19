Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to run 3,607 special buses for Sankranthi

To cater to transportation needs of additional crowd during the Sankranthi festival, the A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 3,607 special buses from January 8 to 13, corporation executive director (operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said.

For people arriving in the State from neighbouring States, the corporation will run 1,251 special buses from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, 433 buses from Bengaluru and 133 buses from Chennai.

Referring to intra-State bus services, Mr. Reddy said 201 special buses would be operated from other parts of the State to Vijayawada and 551 buses to Visakhapatnam besides 1,038 vehicles that will criss-cross the 13 districts of the State.

