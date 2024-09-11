ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC to run 150 buses for Tirumala Brahmotsavam from Tamil Nadu

Published - September 11, 2024 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has taken a significant step in tackling the huge influx of pilgrims expected during the ensuing Brahmotsavam at Tirumala by ensuring a pact with its Tamil Nadu counterparts.

Representatives of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) held a meeting with APSRTC officials here on Wednesday, where it was decided that additional services would be run from various destinations in Tamil Nadu connecting Tirupati.

As part of the plan, APSRTC will run 150 buses during the season, while TNSTC and SETC will collectively run 150 services.

On the most sought after Tirupati-Chennai route, APSRTC will run 30 services via Uthukota and five services via Srikalahasti. “Apart from these, we will run 20 buses to Kanchi, 10 to Tiruvannamalai, 65 to Vellore, 15 to Krishnagiri and five to Hosur,” announced the District Public Transport Officer T. Chengal Reddy.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu corporations will run services to Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Puducherry, Tiruppathur, Salem, Tiruchi, Coimbatore, Kumbakonam, Tanjavur, Nagapattinam, Dharmapuri and so on. This destinations are the ones apart from prominent destinations just across the border such as Chennai, Kanchipuram and Vellore.

APSRTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager M. Bhaskar, Depot Managers T. Balaji (Tirupati), K.C.G. Bhaskar (Mangalam) and Singam Haribabu (Alipiri) and ATM D.R. Naidu attended the meeting. The Tamil Nadu represntatives included SETC Managing Director R. Mohan, General Manager (Operations) V. Gunasekharan, TNSTC General Managers A. Ganapathi (Vellore) and K. Selvam (Dharmapuri).

