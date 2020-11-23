APSRTC to resume services between Chittoor and T.N. from Wednesday

The services were suspended since lockdown was imposed

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will resume its inter-State services to Tamil Nadu from various depots of Chittoor district from November 25, following a nod from the Tamil Nadu government, after a gap of eight months since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Regional Manager (Tirupati) T. Changal Reddy told The Hindu that prior to the lockdown, APSRTC used to operate 202 buses to various parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri and a few other important destinations.

“As against the 202 buses prior to the lockdown, we want to begin with minimum services initially. We expect that the occupancy rate will be at least 50% once the operations are resumed. Depending on the demand, the number will be gradually increased,” he said.

The official said the APSRTC was taking into consideration the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams restrictions on granting darshan tickets to the pilgrims. “As of now, the number of pilgrims remains at about 27,000 per day. As majority of the passengers from Tamil Nadu are bound for Tirumala, we plan to request the TTD to enhance the daily quota of pilgrims,” he said.

At present, both the APSRTC and the Tamil Nadu state services are limiting their operations up the borders of their respective States, providing the link to passengers for their destinations. This situation has led to the exploitation by private vehicles, including cabs and autos, to ferry the passengers across the border by charging heavy fares.

Meanwhile, the buses meant for the inter-State operations to Tamil Nadu from the depots of Tirupati, Tirumala and Chittoor are getting spruced up.