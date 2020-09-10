APSRTC to ramp up services from Chittoor to Karnataka

There has been a jump in the occupancy ratio from 20 % to 35%, say RTC Tirupati region officials.

CHITTOOR

10 September 2020

‘Plans afoot to bring 50% of the fleet into operation by next week’

With the lifting of curbs on travel imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic during the Unlock 4.0, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Tirupati region, is gearing up to ply more services from Chittoor district to Karnataka. According to officials, plans are afoot to bring 50% of its fleet into operation by the next week.

“Since the Unlock 4.0 began, around 420 buses have come into operation in Chittoor district and there has been a satisfactory jump in the occupancy ratio from 20 % to 35%,” RTC Deputy Chief Traffic Manager (Chittoor) M. Bhaskar told The Hindu.

Even as the passenger services to Telangana and Tamil Nadu is yet to resume as per the COVID-19 guidelines, the response to the services to Karnataka is encouraging. “Apart from Bengaluru, we are plying buses to other cities in Karnataka such as Hospet and Hubli. By the next week, we are confident of running more services,” said Mr. Bhaskar.

The RTC officials attributed the sudden increase in the passenger traffic in the region to the lifting of lockdowns in the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities in Chittoor district. “Till recently, the lockdown used to be in place with limited relaxation till noon. Now that the travelling is allowed till late in the evenings, there has been a gradual surge in the passenger traffic,” explained Mr. Bhaskar.

The RTC, Tirupati region, which incurred heavy losses during the lockdown, has decided to focus on the cargo services within the State. Since the lockdown, the region was losing a revenue of more than ₹1.5 crore a day.

Focus on cargo services

“The focus is on the cargo services. We are operating seven exclusive cargo vehicles from the depots of Madanapalle, Kuppam, Palamaner, Chittoor and Tirupati to various destinations in the State. The regular parcel services in the passenger vehicles will also continue. We are getting good patronage from public for the cargo services,” said Mr. Bhaskar.

“No passenger travelling in RTC buses has contracted the infection yet. It became possible for the strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols,” he said.