APSRTC to procure 1,500 diesel buses in 2023-24 financial year

August 10, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The procurement of AC and non-AC sleeper and seater buses will be done in two phases, says official

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Fabricators with accreditation are eligible to participate in the tendering process for the procurement of buses, says APSRTC official. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is procuring 1,500 diesel buses of various types —AC and Non-AC sleeper and AC and Non-AC seater— in two phases through open tender process during 2023-24 financial year.

In a statement on August 10 (Thursday), APSRTC Chief Mechanical Engineer G. Ravi Varma said the first phase of procurement was almost completed, while the second phase would be completed through e-tendering process followed by reverse bidding. Fabricators with accreditation are eligible to participate in the tendering process, he said.

judicial preview

The official said that the tender documents (Request for Proposal, Technical Specifications and Agreement of bus bodies) had been submitted for judicial preview as per Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act.

To ensure transparency, the tender documents have been placed in the public domain (judicial preview website https://judicialpreview.ap.gov.in/projects-received/ and APSRT website www.apsrtc.ap.gov.in). People and interested bidders can submit objections or suggestions, if any, before 5 p.m. on August 21 by sending emails to judge-jpp@ap.gov.in or apjudicialpreview@gmail.com.

