APSRTC to operate special buses to clear Sankranti rush

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate special buses from January 9 to 14 in order to accommodate the Sankranti passenger rush, a statement issued on Friday said.

APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said in the statement that the additional buses would ply from Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru to different locations in the State. Compared to last year, the number of special buses would be higher in order to clear the festival rush, Mr. Reddy said.

From Hyderabad alone, 4,200 special buses would be operated to various districts in Andhra Pradesh. From key areas of Hyderabad, 67 buses would ply to Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, 95 to Visakhapatnam, 450 to East Godavari, 480 to West Godavari, 710 buses to Vijayawada, 600 to Guntur, 540 to Ongole, 300 to Nellore, 100 to Tirupati, 180 to Anantapur, 400 to Kurnool and 280 to Kadapa.

Mr. Reddy said that for smooth operation of buses, department officials have been posted at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, BHEL, Miyapur, KPHB Colony, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Telephone Bhavan, Kachiguda, Araamghar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and ECIL in Hyderabad.