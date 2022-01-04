APSRTC to operate 7,000 buses for Sankranti

VIJAYAWADA

04 January 2022 00:32 IST

Nodal officers to be deployed to coordinate with passengers

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate about 7,000 buses during Sankranti as a large number of people from various areas in the State and outside are expected to visit their native places for the festival.

The buses will be operated to different places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka from January 7, the corporation officials said.

Advanced reservation facility was available for the services, they said.

The corporation will arrange nodal officers in the neighbouring States to coordinate with the passengers at different depots.

APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao told The Hindu on Monday that the special buses would be in addition to the regular services. “We will operate more services to Hyderabad, followed by Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam and other cities,” he said.

APSRTC Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said about 4,500 special buses would be operated. “RTC is planning to run 2,500 special and regular services to Hyderabad, 120 to Chennai, 300 buses to Bengaluru, 600 to Vijayawada from various depots, 800 services to Visakhapatnam and 2,600 buses to other places before and after Sankranthi,” he said.

TSRTC services

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to operate about 1,000 buses to various destinations in A.P. during the festival.

The buses would be operated from Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Jagtiyal and other depots to East Godavari, Krishna, West Godavari and other districts, APSRTC officials said.

More than 1,000 private buses are expected to run from various places in the State to Hyderabad and Chennai.