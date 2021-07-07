APSRTC to operate 100 electric buses in Tirupati, Tirumala

VIJAYAWADA

The State government will run 100 electric buses in Tirupati intercity and in Tirumala shortly. The decision was taken to prevent pollution in the temple city, said APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (VC&MD) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

APSRTC has called e-tenders for operating 350 electric buses in Visakhapatnam (100 buses), Tirupati (50), Tirumala (50), Vijayawada (50) and Kakinada (50 buses). The tender process had been completed recently.

Proposals had been submitted to the government for allotment of 50 services each to Tirumala and Tirupati intercity, and the private company which filed tenders and won the bid for operating the buses would start the operations soon, Mr. Tirumala Rao said on Wednesday.

Efforts are on to launch the electric buses in the remaining cities soon, he said.