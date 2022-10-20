APSRTC to offer 10% discount on online reservation of round trip tickets

5% concession on group bookings and also on payments made through APSRTC e-wallet

5% concession on group bookings and also on payments made through APSRTC e-wallet

To improve Occupancy Ratio (OR) in its fleet of buses, the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is introducing new marketing schemes for commuters utilising the Corporation’s online advance reservation ticket system available in APSRTC online portal and mobile app.

In a statement, the Corporation Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy said as part of the new initiatives, 10% discount would be offered to people booking their Return Journey Tickets (RJT) in all AC services, 5% discount on group bookings (four members, including child passenger) in AC and non-AC services and 5% discount on payments made through APSRTC e-wallet.

Mr. Reddy said to counter stiff competition from private bus operators on long distance routes and to improve its market share, the facility of 10% concession on return journey ticket-booking in all non-AC services would be implemented for a period of six months as a pilot move from October 21 to April 20, 2023. He said a decision on continuation of the scheme would be taken depending on the public response to it.