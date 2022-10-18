APSRTC to install pneumatic doors in Palle Velugu, Express busses for passenger safety

ADVERTISEMENT

VIJAYAWADA

Passenger safety is paramount for APSRTC, said its Vice-chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on October 18 (Tuesday).

Mr. Rao inspected the two buses newly installed with pneumatic doors as part of the Corporation’s efforts to enhance safety features in its vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following reports of a few minor accidents caused due to problem at the footboard while boarding or alighting a bus, the authorities decided to get pneumatic doors installed in all Palle Velugu and Express busses.

Interacting with the bus drivers, Mr. Rao said they should operate the doors carefully by keeping a watch on the boarding and alighting passengers and that passenger safety should remain paramount all the time.

He said that the new doors would also facilitate a disciplined alighting and boarding and would protect the passengers from cold winds and showers.

Corporation’s Executive Director (Engineering) P. Krishna Mohan, Executive Director (Operations) S. Brahmananda Reddy, Financial Advisor N.V. Raghava Reddy, Executive Director, Vijayawada zone, G. Venkateswara Rao, Chief Traffic Manager (Commercial) Chandrasekhar and other officials were present.