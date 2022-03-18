APSRTC to implement Unified Ticketing Solutions

P. Sujatha Varma March 18, 2022 21:50 IST

It ties up with ixigo to offer a host of services and ensure greater commuter convenience

The AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has partnered with ixigo-AbhiBus to implement Unified Ticketing Solutions (UTS) for commuter convenience. As part of the understanding, the ixigo, through its AbhiBus brand, will set up, design, configure and maintain a UTS on the Cloud Platform of the APSRTC. The comprehensive ticket booking system will aid the public transport organisation to bring all aspects of ticketing, reservation, tracking and complaints about its intra-city and inter-city buses under one umbrella for greater commuter convenience. The new system will include unified cash payments, advance online ticket booking, online bus passes, online courier and parcel booking, a live bus-tracking and passenger information system, and a central command station. With this ticketing system, the RTC aims at facilitating cashless and efficient travel for all passengers within its network. Passengers will be able to pay using multiple payment options such as eWallets, debit/credit card, UPI and dynamic QR codes.



