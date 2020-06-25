APSRTC to establish 25 driving schools in State

In order to overcome the shortage of drivers, the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) plans to establish 25 state-of-the-art driving schools in each of the parliamentary constituencies across the State.

The initiative is meant to serve the dual purpose of creating employment opportunities for the youth and fill the gap between the demand and the existing number of drivers. For every 1,000 vehicles, there is a shortage of 400 drivers. The plan is to impart training to 5,000 youth every year using the Intellicar software.

The initiative is being implemented under the Centrally-sponsored National Bus Rejuvenation Programme. Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have been selected for the programme under which the Centre would extend funds.

The APSRTC intends to utilise the funds to augment city and suburban services also. After a survey in Kakinada town, it has sent a proposal to the Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) to ply 215 city services in a radius of 20 km from Kakinada town to cover the suburban areas of Kakinada, including Peddapuram, Ramachandrapuram and Samarlakota. This model would be replicated in every parliamentary segment.

Revenue-generation ideas

Utilising the lockdown period, the public transport carrier has put in place an elaborate plan to bounce back by repurposing its resources and employing innovative methods.

For instance, the cash-strapped public sector carrier has remodelled a few of its old buses into Janata Bazars, mobile markets that cater to the needs of the residents in containment zones, and more recently, 53 of its high-ended buses were converted into Sanjivini, mobile clinics that have been going into residential colonies to conduct COVID-19 tests.

“Last year, the revenue of APSRTC between March 21 and June 21 was ₹1,215 crore. It has dipped to ₹86 crore now due to COVID-19. In order to enhance our non-ticket revenue, we are trying to put to use some of our old buses after their fitness test and other key examinations by the Transport Department,” said the corporation’s Managing Director Madireddy Pratap.

Every year, RTC discards 1,600 buses that complete 10 lakh km distance, as scrap. By spending ₹1 lakh to fit new engines to these buses which are then diverted for some other purpose, the corporation is trying to make a small revenue out of it.

These outdated buses have been given new shapes and purposes like Janata Bazars operating in 175 constituencies, mobile toilets for women, hydraulic buses used in waste management and in the cargo sector.