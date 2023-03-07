APSRTC to buy 2,736 new buses

March 07, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government has given its nod to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to purchase 2,736 new buses that will add to the fleet of the public transport giant soon.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said of the 2,736 buses, 1,500 would be new diesel buses that would be procured at an estimated cost of ₹572 crore.

Mr. Tirumala Rao said 1,000 Gross Cost Conract (GCC) model electric buses would be procured and 200 diesel buses would be converted into electric vehicles.

The APSRTC fleet of buses would also include the modern “Ambari Utsav” sleeper buses soon. The 15-metre-long vehicles will have advanced built-in safety features like improved survival space, anti-slip regulation system, enhanced pedestrian safety, improved rollover protection, knee protection for the driver and Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) besides roof escape hatches, front impact protection and front and side under-run protection.

He said since the new scrap policy would be in place by March 31, some of the old buses in the RTC fleet would be removed. There were around 221 buses that had crossed 15 years, he informed.

Speaking about the agreements signed with the Road Transport Corporations of the neighbouring States, he said the APSRTC had recently concluded an agreement with its counterpart in Odisha, the agreement with Karnataka State RTC was in its final stage while it would also sign new agreements with Telangana and Tamil Nadu State corporations.