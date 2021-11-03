Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC switches to e-office mode again

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA 03 November 2021 01:47 IST
Updated: 03 November 2021 01:47 IST

Following an instruction from the government, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is implementing e-office in all its departments with immediate effect.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Corporation’s Executive Director (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao said that in 2017-18, e-office was implemented by all departments but was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following instructions by the government to process all files through e-office only, as it enables speedy disposal of files and saves paper, the APSRTC/Public Transport Department has switched to the e-office system.

Mr. Rao said that all depots have been asked to implement the instructions and that no physical correspondence should be entertained.

