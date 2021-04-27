APSRTC suspends 194 services from Kurnool, Anantapur to Karnataka

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has suspended 194 services from Kurnool and Anantapur districts to Karnataka from Tuesday night in view of the 14-day lockdown imposed by the Karnataka government.

While 44 buses were being run from Kurnool to Bengaluru and Ballari, 150 buses were operating from Anantapur to Ballari, Pavagada, Bengaluru, Challakere, and Sira. All these buses will not run from Wednesday and many of the evening services were also cancelled on Tuesday with only limited ones running to Bengaluru in the morning.

The two AC bus services to Tamil Nadu from Kurnool were also stopped due to lack of demand, while all other buses were running to Telangana and other destinations in the State.

From Wednesday, there will be 600 buses in operation to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh along with 29 buses to Telangana, and 12 buses to Tamil Nadu from Anantapur district. The officials have appealed to all people to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour by maintaining social distance and wearing masks.