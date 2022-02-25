APSRTC staff urged to improve occupancy ratio

APSRTC Chairman A. Mallikarjuna Reddy, on a tour of the district on Friday, asked employees including drivers and conductors to strive hard to improve occupancy ratio and put the corporation on the path to profit.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving for the welfare of the APSRTC staff by ensuring government employees’ status and benefits for them.

Mr. Mallikarjuna Reddy visited APSRTC depots and zonal workshops as part of his tour. He said that APSRTC had the best track record in maintenance of vehicles and service to passengers at affordable rates. Zonal chairperson Gadala Bangaramma, Nellimarla ZPTC G. Sanyasi Naidu and APSRTC officials were present during his tour.