APSRTC set to hike bus fares

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah has announced a hike in the fares of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC).

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that having no option to save RTC from the deep financial crisis the RTC board had sought for a hike in charges and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had approved the same.

“There would be a hike of 10 paise per km in City Service and Palle Velugu buses and 20 paise per km in the rest of the services. The date of implementation of the revised prices would be soon announced by the RTC,” Mr. Venkataramaiah said.

“This is a decision taken only keep RTC sailing and prevent it from a crisis that could push it to bankruptcy or lead to privatisation. Currently, RTC faces a loss of ₹6,735 crore and ₹100 crore is being accumulated to it every month,” he added.

The hike of 10 paise will have less impact on the common man who uses City Services and the Palle Velugu services, he said.

He further said that RTC owes ₹2,995 crore to various banks and ₹3,740 to employees’ salaries, PRC dues, Provident Fund and others.

“For an increase of one rupee in diesel price, the RTC incurs a loss of ₹30 crore annually as it uses 30 crore litres every year. In 2015, when the last hike was effected, diesel price was ₹50 per litre and it is ₹70 now,” Mr. Venkataramaiah said.

He said the government was open to ideas that could help RTC operate without hiking charges and without incurring losses.

Meanwhile, the government’s decision drew flak from the opposition parties.

TDP leader and former minister K. Atchannaidu said that increasing charges was nothing but cheating the people.