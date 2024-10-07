GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APSRTC services will be extended to every nook and corner of Andhra Pradesh, says Vice-Chairman Muni Ratnam

Priority will be given to solve the problems of employees, he says

Published - October 07, 2024 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
APSRTC employees union leaders felicitating APSRTC Vice-Chairman P. S. Muni Ratnam in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Government will extend the services of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to every nook and corner of the State, said the corporation Vice-Chairman P.S. Muni Rantam.

He assumed charge at RTC House here on Monday. APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao felicitated Mr. Muni Ratnam on the occasion.

Executive Director (ED-A) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, EDs Ravi Varma, Chandrashekar and other officers participated in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muni Ratnam said that APSRTC was having the largest fleet in the State and was providing good services to the public. “I will be available for the employees and priority would be given to solve their problems,” Mr. Muni Ratnam said.

