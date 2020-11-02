APSRTC services to Telangana resume

VIJAYAWADA

02 November 2020 22:21 IST

Sequel to pact between two Telugu-speaking States

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) services to Telangana State resumed on Monday after APSRTC and its counterpart in Telangana (TSRTC) finally entered a Memorandum of Understanding on inter-State bus operations following the final discussions held in Hyderabad. This has come as a sigh of relief to the public looking for public transportation between the two States ahead of Deepavali festival.

After over seven months, the first bus from Andhra Pradesh left for Hyderabad from Pandit Nehru Bus Station in the city at 4.30 p.m. Later, about 30 buses were put into service to Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam and other destinations in Telangana from Krishna region.

As per the inter-State operations agreement made between the two corporations, APSRTC would run a maximum of 638 services covering 1,60,999 km in Telangana and TSRTC would run a maximum of 820 services covering 1,61,258 km in Telangana.

In the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route, APSRTC would run 192 services covering 52,524 km and TSRTC 273 buses covering 52,944 km.

The APSRTC resumed its inter-State operations between other States in June after inter-State travel restrictions were lifted by the Centre. However, as the provision of inter-State travel between APSRTC and TSRTC as per the AP Reorganisation Act lapsed, both States held discussions on several occasions to finalise inter-State agreement delaying the resumption of services.

Services to be increased

Principal Secretary (Transport and R&B) M.T. Krishna Babu told reporters that APSRTC services would be increased gradually considering the requirement of the public. He said it would take about three months to extend services to entire 1.60 lakh km. He said the APSRTC has incurred a loss of ₹2,400 due to lockdown.