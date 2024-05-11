ADVERTISEMENT

APSRTC runs special buses amid elections

Published - May 11, 2024 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The buses are running to cater to commuters who are returning home to cast their votes

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is running special buses to cater to voters heading home to exercise their franchise on May 13 (Monday), the polling day.

In a statement released on May 11 (Saturday), the APSRTC vice-chairman Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that in addition to the 339 daily services from Hyderabad to various places in Andhra Pradesh, the RTC operated 302 additional buses on May 11 and will operate 206 special buses on May 12.

On May 11, the Corporation operated 38 special buses to Ongole, 20 to Eluru, 23 to Machilipatnam, 45 additional buses to Vijayawada, 18 to Guntur, 26 to Narasaraopet, 17 to Nellore, 19 to Nandyal and four special buses to Visakhapatnam, all from Hyderabad. All platforms at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) were chock-a-block with commuters’ rush.

The Corporation also plied special buses from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Nellore, Kakinada, Eluru, Ongole, Guntur and other areas. Mr. Rao added that they would run special buses even after the polling to help people reach their homes in time.

