GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

APSRTC runs special buses amid elections

The buses are running to cater to commuters who are returning home to cast their votes

Published - May 11, 2024 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is running special buses to cater to voters heading home to exercise their franchise on May 13 (Monday), the polling day.

In a statement released on May 11 (Saturday), the APSRTC vice-chairman Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that in addition to the 339 daily services from Hyderabad to various places in Andhra Pradesh, the RTC operated 302 additional buses on May 11 and will operate 206 special buses on May 12.

On May 11, the Corporation operated 38 special buses to Ongole, 20 to Eluru, 23 to Machilipatnam, 45 additional buses to Vijayawada, 18 to Guntur, 26 to Narasaraopet, 17 to Nellore, 19 to Nandyal and four special buses to Visakhapatnam, all from Hyderabad. All platforms at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) were chock-a-block with commuters’ rush.

The Corporation also plied special buses from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Nellore, Kakinada, Eluru, Ongole, Guntur and other areas. Mr. Rao added that they would run special buses even after the polling to help people reach their homes in time.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.