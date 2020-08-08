APSRTC resumes operations in Guntur after four months

Passengers waiting for a bus at the Guntur bus station on Friday.

GUNTUR

08 August 2020 08:09 IST

The APSRTC resumed its services in Guntur district after four months of lockdown. The RTC Guntur Region has begun operating 117 services across the district and also resumed services to Vijayawada.

Regional Manager in-charge Y. Rajasekhar said that super luxury services to Tirupati and Bengaluru have also resumed. Express bus services between Guntur and Vijayawada were also being operated. Air-conditioned services have not been operated.

Passengers should wear masks at all times and will be checked at the entry points. They should maintain physical distancing and should be seated in alternate seats. Passengers would also be asked to sanitise their hands. before boarding the buses.

