APSRTC resumes hired bus services in Anantapur, Kurnool

ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

06 September 2021 01:33 IST

The Anantapur and Kurnool regions of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation(APSRTC) have resumed hired bus services, with Kurnool running 113 out of the 175 hired buses it used to operate in the past and Anantapur 63 out of the 194 buses, till Saturday night.

Anantapur RTC Regional Manager Sumanth R. Adoni said that those who operated hired bus services in the past and wish to resume them had been asked to make the buses fit for operation. An inspection was being done by the RTC officials, he said.

The corporation was running 670 of its own fleet in addition to the hired buses in Anantapur. The RTC has, meanwhile, reduced the reservation charges on Anantapur-Kadapa and Anantapur-Kurnool routes from ₹20 to ₹10.

Out of the 194 buses, 18 were super luxury, 73 express, 99 palle velugu, and 4 AC (Indra). The AC buses have not yet been permitted to run, but the remaining would be run as and when available.